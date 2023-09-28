My work in KDE for September 2023
I might be busy early next month, so I’m posting this a few days early so I get it out of the way! I managed to do a lot of big stuff this month, and pretty happy with my pace. I still have way too many open MRs though, I really need to get that sorted.
Sorry about the shoddiness of some of the screenshots. We are the midst of our Qt6 transition, and sometimes my Breeze is broken and fell back to a built-in Qt theme. I promise it won’t look that ugly in a couple of months!
I redid the Accessibility KCMExternal link to make it look a bit nicer, by using the newer sidebar view we use in other KCMs. This still needs some in the oven, though.
The kaccess daemon now reloads it’s config files properlyExternal link, causing odd behavior like the screen reader never turning off.