FSF celebrates forty years of GNU with a hackday for families, hackers, and hackers-to-be
On September 27, 1983, Richard M. Stallman announced the development of the GNU operating system and thereby initiated the global free software movement. Today, the GNU operating system is entirely composed of free software, i.e. it gives the user the freedom to use, study, modify, and share it. GNU, usually combined with the kernel Linux, enables millions of people everyday around the world -- including entire governments -- to operate their computers in freedom.
FSF executive director Zoë Kooyman stresses that the FSF and the GNU Project's values of freedom, community, sharing, and learning are as important today as they were forty years ago. Kooyman says, "To use free software is to make an ethical choice asserting the right to learn and share what we learn with others. We are delighted to see that over the past forty years, the free software movement has become a blueprint for a society where we share our knowledge in a way that others can build upon and enjoy."
The FSF is the fiscal sponsor of the GNU operating system, and the organization spreads awareness of, and advocates for, software freedom.