The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 28, 2023



THE latest batch of daily links (or "Daily Links" as we've long called the news roundups) contained some good news regarding "net neutrality" and many links about FTC action against Amazon.

On the Net, not just the Web, few firms have long dominated at several levels. They didn't even need to be particularly profitable, they just needed to have the government under their thumb/control.

One high-priority item should be reversing this trend, but maybe it's too late already. Monopolies and price-fixing oligopolies are charging "rents" and instead of properly competing they collude to keep the rents high. Poverty is a manifestation of disproportionate power.

The battle for justice in digital realm won't end any time soon and there will be no absolute victory, just some won (and lost) battles along the way. If, on average, we make more gains than we initially expected, then it means taking action has been a lot more fruitful than taking no action at all. If you don't even try to fix something, there's not even a chance it'll get fixed. █