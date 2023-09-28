Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 12.5.5

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.

9to5Linux

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 20th, 2024

Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.

LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 Released to Address Critical WebP Vulnerability

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Firefox 119 Promises to Let You Import Some of Your Chrome Extensions

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

(Update) MediaTek presents Genio 1200 based SoM compatible with ADLINK’s carrier board

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55  (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard). 

OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython

Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 28, 2023

Security Camera

THE latest batch of daily links (or "Daily Links" as we've long called the news roundups) contained some good news regarding "net neutrality" and many links about FTC action against Amazon.

On the Net, not just the Web, few firms have long dominated at several levels. They didn't even need to be particularly profitable, they just needed to have the government under their thumb/control.

One high-priority item should be reversing this trend, but maybe it's too late already. Monopolies and price-fixing oligopolies are charging "rents" and instead of properly competing they collude to keep the rents high. Poverty is a manifestation of disproportionate power.

The battle for justice in digital realm won't end any time soon and there will be no absolute victory, just some won (and lost) battles along the way. If, on average, we make more gains than we initially expected, then it means taking action has been a lot more fruitful than taking no action at all. If you don't even try to fix something, there's not even a chance it'll get fixed.

GNU's Having a 40th Birthday Party and You're Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
LMDE 6 "Faye" released
The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
Links 27/09/2023: GNOME Raves and Firefox 118
Links for the day
Slimbook Titan, long-term usage report 1
By now, you ought to know the drill. Dedo gets himself a Linux-powered laptop, Dedo writes reports on his long-term usage, over a period of months, years
It's Not About a Brand
We want to bring awareness to more people and we wish to correct/rectify FUD
What the New Generation of Tux Machines Will Look Like
We really don't know what will eventually happen to the Web, but it's becoming more proprietary over time
Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, which will be available for purchase at the end of October 2023.
What is Android's new Ad Topics feature and how do you disable it
Coding-related stories
FOSS news and views
4 stories for the day
3 updates and anecdotes
Hacker-friendly gadgets
Linux Candy: pscircle visualizes Linux processes in a form of radial tree
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series
4 new episodes
What new features are available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Red Hat is pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
The Mozilla side of the universe
FOSS coverage and a release
today's first batch of howtos
Linux interop is maturing fast… thanks to a games console
Steam OS is the Arch-based distro for a handheld Linux games console
Explore Linux Space Time
The wonderfully punny Space-Time tool records physical memory usage, time spent in user space vs. kernel space and even threads and subprocesses created
Librem 11 Memory Adventures
When I started porting coreboot to the Librem 11, one of the first few tasks was to get memory working
My work in KDE for September 2023
I might be busy early next month, so I’m posting this a few days early so I get it out of the way! I managed to do a lot of big stuff this month, and pretty happy with my pace
Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 [Tutorial]
A step-by-step tutorial showing how to upgrade to Linux Mint Debian Editon LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 with additional instructions.
Ulefone Armor Pad Lite, The Ultimate Rugged and Compact Android Tablet For You
FSF celebrates forty years of GNU with a hackday for families, hackers, and hackers-to-be
oday, the GNU Project turned forty years old. To celebrate this, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is hosting a hack day for families, students, and anyone interested in hacking
4 Best Free and Open Source Native XML Databases for Big Data
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Ubuntu and Fedora clash in beta race, but who wears GNOME better
Big two corporate-backed free distros are nearly ready for their close-ups
Exploring Astrophysics and Gravitational Lensing with the Lemur Pro
Here's where the role of open source and Linux shines. The System76 Lemur Pro, running on a Linux-based operating system
Core Knowledge That Modern Linux Kernel Developer Should Have
The Linux Kernel is written in C programming language, so C is the most important language for the Linux Kernel developer
Wolfi: The Linux Un(distro) Improving Cloud Software Supply Chain Turns One
An interesting project that helps secure software supply chain turns one
Mostly Python
Some organisations and their statements
Some KDE news
Ubuntu news
Leap Micro 5.5 reaches Beta, Leap Micro 5.3 soon to be EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 just entered the Beta of its development
Linux kernerl picks
FOSS picks in the news
2 blog posts
3 stories
2 new releases
Some IBM stuff
2 new episodes
Content Management Systems (CMS) migration and a development
Incidents and more
many howtos for the daytime
How To Pin An App On Android (And Why You'll Want To)
Canonical announces the general release of Charmed MLFlow
The company behind Ubuntu Linux, Snap, and numerous other technologies announced the release of its popular machine-learning platform for general availability
Survey to Explore openSUSE's Use Cases, More
A recently published openSUSE survey is asking IT professionals and users about their views on open-source technologies and the ever-evolving Linux ecosystem
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is available for testing
With the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179, we have made the next update available for testing
Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
Doubts about Linux rolling releases and more
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)
The Debian Project has lost a member of its community. On 13th September 2023 Abraham Raji was involved in a fatal accident during a kayaking trip
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey for Pixel now open
4 more links
Web stuff and links
Coding blog posts from the Web
Links about Python
FOSS centric education stories
Database related news
Some Mastodon stories
More gadgets, Linux and otherwise
News picks about the SBC
Incidents involving Microsoft
Some distro news
Some KDE news
Mostly the latest from Liam Dawe
it has not calmed down
Recent BSD happenings
many howtos from the past week
openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
Maps and GNOME 45
The GNOME 45.0 release has just recently been published, and with it a new release of Maps
CAPS LOCK BEHAVIOUR DISABLED IN GNOME
SOMETIMES I PRESS THE CAPS LOCK KEY BY ACCIDENT, USUALLY WHILE PLAYING A VIDEO GAME. I THEN FIND MYSELF UNABLE TO TYPE A PASSWORD OR I AM ACCUSED OF SHOUTING ONLINE
How big is Debian
Now this was quite a tease! For those who haven't seen it, I encourage you to check it out
Firefox 118 Released with Automatic Translation
A new release - Firefox 118 just hit the shelves with automatic translation support.
Tor-related releases
Xiaomi gives Wear OS another shot with the Watch 2 Pro
half a dozen new episodes
many howtos for the morning
How to Install and Use LibreOffice Extensions
A complete guide on how to install and use extensions in LibreOffice.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179 released
It is time to upgrade your systems to IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179
5 new releases
Review of Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 preamplifier with TIDAL Music
My Fave Drop Down Terminal Now Supports Ubuntu 23.04
The popular ddterm GNOME extension has finally been updated to support GNOME 44 — and GNOME 451, which is included in Ubuntu 23.10
Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta
KaOS 2023.09 Released as the Final Installment with Plasma 5
Explore KaOS 2023.09, the release that brings the final Plasma 5, and welcomes a new era of KDE-powered Linux with porting work for Plasma 6.