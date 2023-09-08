GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited!
Gnus eating cake
Officially they’re not calling it a party, it’s a hack day, but since they make it clear that no hacking is required (and go out of their way to make it known that there will be cake) I’m calling it a birthday party under the “if it walks like a duck” rule.
Here’s what Miriam Bastion, the program manager at FSF, had to say about it when she announced the event a few weeks back...
Linux fans gnow GNU. After all, it marked the humble beginnings of the software freedom movement and helped to usher in the Linux operating system. GNU has served as the backbone of the internet and powers millions of servers, desktops, mobile and IoT devices around the globe.
Of this anniversary, The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) had this to say: "Four decades ago, technology began to shape our lives: it was the early 1980s, computers did not yet fit into our pockets but filled large rooms. and we started to swap from tapes and floppies to CDs to listen to music. In 1982, Time magazine named the computer ‘Person of the Year’."