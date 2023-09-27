Joomla 4 and WordPress 6.4 Beta 1
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 27, 2023
LinuxSecurity.com has been using the open-source Joomla content management system (CMS) and PHP scripting language for nearly three decades and recently completed a migration to the latest versions, Joomla 4 and PHP 8, to take advantage of new features and optimizations to provide visitors with an enhanced user experience. We've decided to pull back the curtain on our experience with the migration to Joomla 4 and PHP 8 to provide users who are planning to migrate their websites with insight into the lessons we learned.
WordPress 6.4 Beta 1 is now ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it is recommended you evaluate Beta 1 on a test server and site.