Audiocasts/Shows: Mozilla IRL and Late Night Linux
Mozilla IRL (podcast): We’re Back! IRL Season 7: People Over Profit
This season, IRL host Bridget Todd meets people who are balancing the upsides of artificial intelligence with the downsides that are coming into view worldwide.
Stay tuned for the first of five biweekly episodes on October 10! IRL is an original podcast from the non-profit Mozilla.
Late Night Linux – Episode 248
The Wayland future is finally in sight, the UK government disappoints yet again, future LTS kernels won’t get 6 years of support, Unity drives people to Godot, Valve is a good open source citizen, an easy way to pay people to work on small KDE features and fixes, and more.