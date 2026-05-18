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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC - Liliputing —

Smartphones and tablets are basically little computers with touchscreen displays. But since most ship with mobile operating systems like Android or iPadOS, they’re often tightly tied to Google or Apple for support, services, and app stores, among other things.

So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it. The Doogee U10 is a budget tablet that sells for around $80 and ships with Android 14. But tech4bot’s open source software lets you install a Debian 12 “Bookworm” image to a microSD card and boot from that instead, allowing you to use it like a full-fledged (if underpowered) Linux PC.