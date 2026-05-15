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Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files
A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.
The proof-of-concept includes two files, sshkeysign_pwn, which prints the contents of the /etc/ssh/ssh_host_{ecdsa,ed25519,rsa}_key file, and chage_pwn, which prints the contents of the shadow file in /etc. These have been tested and confirmed on various Linux distributions, including Arch Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and Raspberry Pi OS.