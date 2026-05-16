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Free and Open Source Software
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Comic-DL - command-line downloader for comics and manga - LinuxLinks
Comic-DL is a command-line downloader for comics and manga.
It fetches content from supported comic and manga websites, with options to download individual chapters, complete series, or specific chapter ranges. It’s designed for users who prefer a scriptable terminal workflow rather than a graphical comic reader.
This is free and open source software.
moodiary - cross-platform diary application - LinuxLinks
Moodiary is a cross-platform diary application.
It is designed to provide a modern journaling experience with a polished Material Design interface and a broad set of tools for recording, organising, and revisiting personal entries across desktop and mobile devices.
This is free and open source software.
git-heatmap - generates a customizable heatmap - LinuxLinks
git-heatmap is a command-line utility that generates a customizable heatmap from the commit history of local Git repositories.
It’s designed for quickly visualizing repository activity from Git data, making it easier to see when development work happened and how active a project has been over time. Written in Rust, it’s distributed as a Cargo crate and works independently of hosted forges such as GitHub or Codeberg.
This is free and open source software.
Comics Downloader - command-line tool for downloading comics and manga - LinuxLinks
Comics Downloader is a command-line tool for downloading comics and manga from supported websites and saving them locally in popular ebook and comic archive formats.
It’s aimed at users who want a scriptable downloader rather than a full reader, with options for fetching individual issues, complete series, issue ranges, the latest issue, or only the page images.
This is free and open source software.
qrtool - encode and decode QR code - LinuxLinks
qrtool is a command-line utility for encoding and decoding QR codes.
It can generate QR codes as image files or terminal-friendly text output, decode QR codes from a wide range of image formats, and supports normal QR, Micro QR, and rMQR variants. The tool is also designed to fit neatly into shell workflows by reading from standard input and writing to standard output.
This is free and open source software.
Partiels - audio analysis tool - LinuxLinks
Partiels is an audio analysis suite for studying the content and characteristics of sound files.
It can analyse one or more audio files with Vamp plug-ins, display results as spectrograms, lin data with environments such as Max, Pure Data, and OpenMusic. free and open source software.
Mini Diarium - local-only journaling application - LinuxLinks
Mini Diarium is a local-only journaling application that focuses on privacy, ownership, and a deliberately small feature set.
It stores journal data on your machine, encrypts entries at rest, and avoids cloud sync, telemetry, analytics, and background network activity. Built with Tauri, SolidJS, Rust, and SQLite, the program has cross-platform support.
This is free and open source software.
git-history - analyze Git history using SQLite - LinuxLinks
git-history is a command-line tool that turns the history of structured data files in a Git repository into a SQLite database.
It’s designed for Git scraping workflows where JSON, CSV, TSV, or converted data is committed over time, making it possible to inspect how records have changed across commits using standard SQL queries.
This is free and open source software.
Open Sound Meter - measurement tool - LinuxLinks
Open Sound Meter is a cross-platform measurement application for tuning sound systems in real time.
It’s designed to give audio engineers a focused environment for measuring, comparing, and managing system response data during setup and optimization.
This is free and open source software.
Fusion - self-hosted friendly RSS reader - LinuxLinks
Fusion is a lightweight RSS reader designed for self-hosting.
It provides a responsive web interface for following RSS and Atom feeds, organizing subscriptions into groups, searching articles, tracking unread items and bookmarks, and connecting compatible third-party clients through its Fever API support.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Linux Software - LinuxLinks
Open source software is any program where the developer releases the source code for free. Whenever software has an open source license, it means anyone in the world can download, modify and distribute it without paying fees to its original creator.
Open source doesn’t just bestow a “free” download. Many companies develop software without charge but don’t publish the source code preventing other developers improving the code base. By contrast, open source projects are built on the endeavours of many collaborators who give up their time and expertise to create sublime software.
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