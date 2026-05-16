Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

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LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

Tor Project blog

Keeping the doors open

A user in China once said this about our work:

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2026,
updated May 16, 2026

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

  
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

  
A step-by-step and easy-to-follow tutorial (with screenshots) on how to upgrade your Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) installations to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon).

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fighting for Freedom of the Press [original]

  
Because one cannot win without a fight

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PinkPad, Security Cam, and More

  
Projects and fun

 
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

  
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!

 
AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

  
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

 
Two Years After the Tux Machines Community Was Attacked (Lawfare) We Explain What Happened [original]

  
The public needs to be aware


  
 


 
6 Linux distros that were huge once, but barely matter now

  
Linux was the Wild West of computing in the late 1990s and early 2000s

 
2 beginner Linux distros that don't force you to use the terminal

  
Are you switching over from Windows to Linux

 
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android

  
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android

 
There is no digital sovereignty without ODF

  
This is why LibreOffice, and its derivatives such as Collabora Office and Online

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 beta release

  
This week we released a public beta of Plasma 6.7, ready for testing

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.8, Linux 6.18.31, Linux 6.12.89, Linux 6.6.139, Linux 6.1.173, Linux 5.15.207, and Linux 5.10.256

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.8 kernel

 
Heroes of Fedora Quality for Fedora 44

  
Fedora 44 is out, and in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us reach the finish line

 
Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

  
Shelly 2.3 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with performance improvements, translations support, code clean ups, and bug fixes.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Videos: GNU/Linux, Free Software, and More

  
Linux focus

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
and some more FOSS-related beats

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
WWW: I Run GNU/Linux in the Browser Now, PDFview Chromium PDFViewer, WordPress, and More

  
Web related picks

 
Games: Hatred of Slop, The Talos Principle 3, and More

  
only GamingOnLinux today

 
Applications: BleachBit, Scrcpy, and More

  
Software news

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show and BSD Now

  
2 new episodes

 
Linux and BSD Kernel, RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 Changes

  
kernel level things

 
Red Hat: Christian Hergert Leaving, Slopfest, Paid-for Fake 'Articles' (Promoting Slop), and Mostly Shallow Buzzwords

  
IBM's impact

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Hacking, Repairing, and Customising

  
Hardware picks

 
Linux devs are fighting the new age-gated internet

  
The open-source community is looking for a way out of the wave of new laws requiring operating systems to collect users’ ages

 
Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to New Lows in Monaco, GNU/Linux Has Gained Plenty [original]

  
In Monaco, people don't choose GNU/Linux to save money

 
PostgreSQL 18.4, 17.10, 16.14, 15.18, and 14.23 Released!

  
This release fixes 11 security vulnerabilities and over 60 bugs

 
Finland's Embrace of GNU/Linux in 2026 [original]

  
there is something big going on

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google may finally let you move passkeys to another password manager on Android

 
Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready

  
Switching from Windows to Linux is one of the best things I’ve done in 2026

 
I became a better Linux user by watching these 10 YouTube channels

  
One of my favorite parts of being a Linux user is the lively community

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KLV-Airedale – lightweight Void Linux-based distribution

  
KLV-Airedale is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Void Linux

 
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system

  
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution

 
KDE Gear 26.08 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.7, Linux 6.18.30 and Linux 6.12.88

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.7 kernel

 
Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

  
A six-year-old security flaw in the Linux kernel can let an unprivileged user read root-owned files. The flaw was reported by Qualys and patched on May 14th, 2026.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Patches and Incidents

  
Security leftovers

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
kernel and more

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, EasyOS, Debian, and Ubuntu

  
OS related leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, and Standards

  
mostly FOSS leftovers

 
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Upcoming RMS Talk and New Release of GNUtrition

  
2 picks for tonight

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Games: Unreal Engine 5.8, Steam Controller, and More

  
GNU/Linux-centric picks

 
Proprietary: Qt, Winpodx, and More

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Graphics: dual-monitor Linux setup seamless and Linux scheduler patches improve frame rates on low-end PCs

  
Graphics news

 
Another catchy name (for hype) in a Linux local-privilege-escalation (LPE) bug

  
here they go again

 
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)

  
some articles on 'killswitch'

 
Latest Self-Serving Fake Articles About Red Hat, Slop and Buzzwords (IBM Makes It Worse)

  
latest from redhat.com and more

 
Fedora Under IBM Getting Odd, Fedora Hummingbird Promotes Slop Plagiarism

  
Fedora news

 
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy

  
a pair of pieces

 
WINE or Emulation: Cemu, Proton, and WINE News

  
4 articles for today

 
RMS (Dr. Stallman) Public Presentation Next Month in Germany [original]

  
Germany is moving to GNU/Linux. Windows is moving down.

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android feature can predict your every move, and it's rolling out now

 
Yocto Project 6.0 “Wrynose” released with Linux 6.18 LTS

  
The Yocto Project 6.0, codenamed “Wrynose”, has just been released with Linux 6.18 LTS

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing with various new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC4 available!

  
please help testing

 
6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything

  
Fedora 44 is fast, stable, and surprisingly flexible

 
Every project has politics

  
From time to time you’ll see someone talk about keeping politics out of open source

 
Framework Meets RISC-V

  
RISC-V on modular hardware

 
Inkscape supports German petition to recognize Open Source volunteers

  
Inkscape is driven by volunteers who gift us

 
Web Sites and Free Software: PersonalSit.es, Kanata, Neovim/Lilypond

  
misc. stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android adds a feature to stop you from doomscrolling

 
Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom

  
Most people, including many competent software developers, think of a digital document the way they think of a sheet of paper

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix

  
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix

 
Plasma secrets: Windows position for naughty apps

  
From my experience, positioning issues apply to mostly non-Plasma software, like say GIMP or LibreOffice

 
CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro?

  
Both CachyOS and MX Linux sit atop the Distrowatch Page Hit Ranking list

 
Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop

  
With new data types, improved imports, error bars, and UI tweaks, Graphs 2.0 beta aims to become the go-to plotting tool for serious Linux data work

 
My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free

  
I've tried so many Android file managers over the years

 
LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390

  
outside paywall today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

  
PipeWire 1.6.5 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with extra security checks and hardening fixes, removal of the pipe filter in filter-graph, and various bug fixes.