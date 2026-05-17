news
today's howtos
-
How to Install BrowserOS on FunOS
BrowserOS is a modern AI-powered web browser built on Chromium and designed to integrate Hey Hi (AI) agents directly into the browsing experience. Unlike traditional web browsers that only display websites, BrowserOS focuses on automation, AI-assisted workflows, and productivity features.
-
peppe8o ☛ ZoneMinder with Raspberry PI: How to Install and Setup
This tutorial will help you to install and setup ZoneMinder with Raspberry PI computer boards, also bringing some tricks to make it work from a common ZoneMinder issue on boot.
-
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will walk you through how to install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 24.04. CyberPanel is a popular web hosting control panel powered by the OpenLiteSpeed web server and widely used worldwide. It is available for free when used with OpenLiteSpeed, but a paid license is required for LiteSpeed Enterprise.
-
Stéphane Huc ☛ OpenWRT: OpenSSH instead of Dropbear
In fact, Dropbear is the SSH server on OpenWRT. Even if this lightweight server use only SSH Protocol v2, it has some gaps: [...]
-
Chris Morgan ☛ A few ways of specifying per-theme colours in only CSS
I was thinking about this as part of putting this website together. Actually it was because I forgot about light-dark(); if I’d remembered that earlier I probably wouldn’t have ended up with all this!
My requirements: (which may not match your requirements)
Must support auto (based on prefers-color-scheme),
light, and dark, chosen by radio buttons.
Must work without any JavaScript (persistence is out of scope).
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Fedora 44
You just finished installing Fedora 44, you open a terminal, and the prompt reads [user@localhost ~]$. That localhost is not just cosmetic.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You provisioned a new VPS, cloned a virtual machine, or ran a fresh Ubuntu install. The machine is ready.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you have ever tried to run two Java projects on the same Ubuntu server, each requiring a different JDK version, you already know the pain.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 44
You want to run a backdoored Windows application on your Fedora 44 system [...]
-
-
Linuxize ☛ timedatectl Command in Linux: Manage Time, Date, and Time Zone
Use timedatectl to check system time, change the time zone, control NTP synchronization, set the clock manually, and inspect RTC settings on Linux.