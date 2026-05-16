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today's howtos
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Julia Evans ☛ Moving away from Tailwind, and learning to structure my CSS
When I started thinking about structuring CSS, I was intimidated at first: I’m not very good at structuring my CSS! But then I started reading blog posts talking about how to structure CSS (like A whole cascade of layers or How I write CSS in 2024) and I realized a couple of things: [...]
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Peter N M Hansteen ☛ OpenSMTPD Is The Mail Server For The Future
It was one of those things that I had fully intended to do years ago, but I only got around to actually doing once there was a definite deadline to get it done.
The time has come, as OpenBSD 7.9 will leave the exim package behind, and exim users will need to find a replacement before upgrading. This article describes my transition to OpenBSD's own OpenSMTPD mail server.
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install ERPNext on Ubuntu 26.04
ERPNext is one of the best open-source ERP systems you will ever see. Unlike traditional ERP systems, which are often expensive and rigid, ERPNext offers greater flexibility at a more affordable cost, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. ERPNext is built using Python and MySQL as the database backend.
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ID Root ☛ How To Disable NetworkManager on Fedora 44
NetworkManager is the default network management daemon that ships with Fedora 44. It does a great job on desktops and laptops where Wi-Fi networks change constantly.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenTofu on Fedora 44
Meta Description: Learn how to install OpenTofu on Fedora 44 using three proven methods.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Check CPU Usage in Linux
This guide explains how to check CPU usage in GNU/Linux with top, htop, mpstat, vmstat, sar, ps, uptime, and per-core load tools.
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Linux Links ☛ Supercronic – crontab-compatible job runner designed for container environments
Supercronic is a crontab-compatible job runner designed for container environments.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Pburn missing dependencies
These old optical media apps have been neglected for years. A couple of days ago, posted about missing vobcopy: [...]