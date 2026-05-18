GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More

"Browser OS" has always, at least to me, been shorthand for stripped-down disappointment wrapped in a polished UI. ChromeOS gets away with the idea because it ships on dedicated hardware, but operating systems that run entirely inside a browser tab shouldn't be tools you’d voluntarily rely on, right?

PuterOS wants to challenge that idea, and after spending a few hours poking around in it, I'll say this: it does a better job than it has any right to. It’s open source, free to start, and far more usable than I expected from an operating system running entirely in a browser window. Here is what that actually looks like