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Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and This Week in Linux
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 663: Proxhyve
Switching from Proxmox to Sylve, FreeBSD Quarterly report, FreeBSD's laptop program, Migrating ZFS, Haiku and OpenSSL news, and more...
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 345: Fragnesia Vulnerability, €1.2 Million for KDE, Hyprland, Project Bluefin, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we got yet another vulnerability in the GNU/Linux kernel to talk about. Is it something to be scared of or is it being blown out of proportion? Stay tuned to find out.