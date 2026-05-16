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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2026



Quoting: 6 Linux distros that were huge once, but barely matter now —

Linux was the Wild West of computing in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Hundreds of distributions emerged with bold ambitions: to dethrone Windows, make open-source software accessible to everyday users, and redefine what a personal computer could be. As floppy disks gave way to LiveCDs, each new distro carried the promise of a better, freer operating system.

A few of these projects gained serious momentum, building large communities, appearing on magazine cover discs, and inspiring intense loyalty across enthusiast forums. Over time, though, the landscape changed. Ubuntu absorbed much of the desktop Linux audience; enterprise adoption narrowed around a smaller group of dominant distributions, and containers fundamentally changed the server world. Many of the distros that once commanded huge attention now exist only on the fringes or have faded from relevance altogether.