news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ named globs with curl
One of the established power features of the curl command line tool is its support for “globbing”. It is a built-in way to specify ranges and sets in different ways and have curl iterate over them to simplify repeated transfers.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Stéphane Huc ☛ Hugo: Opensearch
Opensearch is a collection of simple formats for the sharing of search results on your website.
Most browsers web will offer you to add your site as a search engine, you need to manage the autodiscovery.
Hugo, by default, not manage Opensearch. We are going to modify the configuration to create a new custom output format.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Ken Koon Wong ☛ Exploring the CovR/S Two-Component System in Streptococcus pyogenes | Everyday Is A School Day
There you go! CovS and CovR. Sometimes these system can also be known as CsrR/CsrS (Capsule Synthesis Regulator). There may have been 2 different research groups discovered these identical gene and called it differently?
It’s also so interesting that these 2 genes are so close to each other. 🤔
-
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Bartosz Milewski ☛ Profunctor Equipment in Haskell
Previously: Profunctor Equipment. To make things more palatable for programmers, I decided to provide a toy implementation of some of the equipments in Haskell. The advantage of this encoding is that it can be verified by the compiler, and I still trust the compiler more than I trust the AI.
-
Rlang ☛ Probabilistic Time Series Cross-Validation with R package crossvalidation
Examples of use of R package crossvalidation for Probabilistic Time Series Cross-Validation (measuring coverage and Winkler score)
-