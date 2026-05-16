news
Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements
Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.
This release also cleans up the Recommended Packages UI, improves handling of VCS (Version Control System) packages installed from AUR (Arch User Repository) to allow you to update them too, and improves handling of PKGBUILD diffs for packages installed from AUR.