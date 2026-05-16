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Ubuntu 26.04 Review and More Canonical/Ubuntu Picks
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Stephen Smith ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Review
I reviewed Ubuntu 25.10 late last year on my M1 Apple MacBook Air using UTM virtualization software. Ubuntu 26.04 was released last month which is an LTS version, that’s Long Term Support version which means it will be supported for five years, so I thought I’d have a look at it. This version is also notable in that it is the first Ubuntu release to move to Linux 7.0. Plus, this time I’m running it on my newer M5 Apple MacBook Pro.
Ubuntu is released by Canonical, a London UK based company with South African roots. So far those of us trying to boycott the US, this is a good choice.
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Ubuntu ☛ Finding the blind spot: How Canonical hunts logic flaws with AI [Ed: Microsoft Canonical is hyping up slop]
Earlier this year, I began developing an internal AI-powered auditing agent called Redhound to proactively hunt for these exact blind spots. Built on frontier models, Redhound puts that reasoning to work against our own codebases at Canonical.
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Neowin ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 users need to make a critical move before July deadline
If you are running Ubuntu 25.10, a major transition window just opened. Here is how to upgrade your system safely before support officially drops this summer.
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Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released last month for those looking to do a clean install, but the upgrade paths are only now beginning to open up. Ubuntu 25.10 users can now jump to the new version before it reaches end of life in July and stops receiving security updates.