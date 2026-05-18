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LinuxTechi ☛ 10 Essential Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” brings updated hardware support, a refined GNOME desktop experience, and the long-term stability Ubuntu users expect from an LTS release.
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Linuxize ☛ nmcli Command in Linux: NetworkManager CLI Reference
The nmcli command manages NetworkManager from the terminal. This guide covers device status, Wi-Fi connections, static IP configuration, DNS settings, and scripting-friendly output.
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Linuxize ☛ nmcli Cheatsheet
Quick reference for using nmcli to manage NetworkManager devices, connection profiles, Wi-Fi, static IP addresses, DNS, and troubleshooting
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rescuezilla on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Disk failure does not send a warning. One morning your Ubuntu system boots fine; the next morning it does not.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you need to Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 26.04, this guide walks you through the clean, safe, and practical way to do it.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to install Node.js on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, the process is straightforward but the wrong method will cost you hours of debugging later.
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