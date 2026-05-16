news
Games: Subnautica 2, SteamOS Manager, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ LEGO 2K Drive is getting delisted soon and servers will shut down | GamingOnLinux
Who cares about preserving the works of all the people that work on video games right? LEGO 2K Drive is another that's about to vanish forever.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Not only will the new Steam Controller scream at you but it can play tunes as well | GamingOnLinux
The original Steam Controller was a lot of fun to mess with, and you can similarly mess with the new Steam Controller to play silly little tunes. ICYMI: the Steam Controller likes to scream at you if you drop (or throw) it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ We're inching closer to the Steam Frame release with a SteamOS Manager update | GamingOnLinux
We still don't know exactly when the Steam Frame will release, but we're seeing more work towards it arriving in code for SteamOS Manager.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Huntdown: Overtime and Space Haven - 2026-05-13 Edition
Between 2026-05-06 and 2026-05-13, there were 60 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 511 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.7 % of total released titles. Two great titles to keep an eye on, Huntdown: Overtime in the 2D platformer-shooter genre, and Space Haven that lets you build your own space station and manage the needs of your crew.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ California Protect Our Games Act backed by Stop Killing Games passes key hurdle | GamingOnLinux
The Stop Killing Games group are celebrating an initial early win for the California Protect Our Games Act as it passed a key hurdle.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Subnautica 2 is looking good on Desktop Linux, it's okay on Steam Deck with caveats | GamingOnLinux
What was the most wishlisted game on Steam, Subnautica 2 has entered Early Access and so far it's running out of the box on Linux / SteamOS. Note: this was a personal purchase.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta fixes continuous rumble breaking the new Steam Controller Gyro | GamingOnLinux
Along with fixes for other parts of Steam, the latest Beta brings more essential fixes for the Steam Controller with a firmware upgrade.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SDL adds expanded support for the new Steam Controller without Steam | GamingOnLinux
A future release of SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer) will come with improved support for Valve's new Steam Controller to run without Steam needed. ICYMI: see my original review of the new Steam Controller.