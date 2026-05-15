news
Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.
Anyway, while Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users will have to wait a little longer to upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), most probably until the release of Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS on July 9th, 2026, Ubuntu 25.10 user can now finally upgrade their installations, and it’s a recommended one.