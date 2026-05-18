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Programming Leftovers
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Seth Godin ☛ Perfect or better?
The search for perfect never ends, and it’s a great place to hide.
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[Old] Rene Kita ☛ Reviewing so called Pull Requests at $dayjob
In the last three years I spend quite some time being embedded in a customer's team for my $dayjob. They use a lovely Microsoft product to host the git repositories and do so-called "pull requests"(PR)#0 to bring changes into the master branch. As expected from a Microsoft product the UI to review a PR is absolutely horrible. Another problem, as with all web-based review interfaces, is reviewing iterations after the initial review.
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R
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Python
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Bernát Gábor ☛ PyCon US 2026 Packaging Summit Recap
The PyCon US 2026 Packaging Summit ran Friday May 15, 2026, from 1:45 PM to 5:45 PM in Room 201A of the Long Beach Convention Center. Three talks, nine lightning talks, six roundtable discussions. Organized by Pradyun Gedam , C.A.M. Gerlach , and Jannis Leidel . This recap is for anyone who could not be in the room.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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University of Toronto ☛ Unicode and Emoji in terminals, or my simple but difficult wish
This sounds like a simple, easy wish. Some of my readers are now laughing flatly, because it's not. In fact I believe it's impossible to write a simple general program to do this; you need either terminal program specific knowledge or to do some relatively extreme tricks as you print text.
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Java/Golang
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Redowan Delowar ☛ Testing Go CLIs with testscript
While wrapping up eon , I wanted to test the binary the same way a user would use it. The test couldn’t depend on whatever eon binary happened to be installed on the machine. I also wanted to keep it inside go test, so unit and integration tests could run through the same tooling.
eon is my CLI for scheduling jobs with LLMs. This command stores an hourly job named backup and tells eon to run echo hi later: [...]
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