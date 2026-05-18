news
Education and Sharing Leftovers
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Education
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Connor Tumbleson ☛ BSides Tampa 2026
As May 16, 2026 came to an end another BSides Tampa conference had ended. This had continued the growth path of more attendees, more staff and an even more streamlined logistical process. The ISC2 Tampa Chapter organizes this event each year and always continues to set the bar higher year after year.
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David Bushell ☛ Web whetstones
How do you stay sharp as a web developer and/or designer?
I’ll share my advice below. I’m also looking for front-end folk to advise me too. What are your whetstones? That is to say: sources of news and knowledge to level up professionally. Does that metaphor work? We’re sharpening our minds, and I suppose the web too with our minds… are minds the whetstone here?
Moving swiftly on, in rough order of preference: [...]
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Lalit Maganti ☛ Which country voted the best at Eurovision?
Strangely enough, while there’s plenty of work on voting blocs and bilateral biases at Eurovision, most of it asks who votes for whom; I wanted to ask who votes accurately. I couldn’t find anyone asking the question that way, so I decided to do some data analysis myself.
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James Randall ☛ Does the data show Trump sundowning? A look at his posting rhythm
A claim that has gained traction lately is that Donald Trump’s posting patterns suggest “sundowning” — the late-day cognitive decline associated with dementia. The argument goes that his late-night and small-hours posting, often described as becoming more erratic or aggressive, points to something going on cognitively.
Its a serious claim and one, I figured, you could look at with data rather than rely on vibes.
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Open Access/Content
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[Old] Internet Archive ☛ Usenet Historical Collection
This historical collection of Usenet spans more than 30 years and was given to us by a generous donor.
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