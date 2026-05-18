Education and Sharing Leftovers

How do you stay sharp as a web developer and/or designer?

I’ll share my advice below. I’m also looking for front-end folk to advise me too. What are your whetstones? That is to say: sources of news and knowledge to level up professionally. Does that metaphor work? We’re sharpening our minds, and I suppose the web too with our minds… are minds the whetstone here?

Moving swiftly on, in rough order of preference: [...]