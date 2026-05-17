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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2026



Quoting: I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered —

If you are someone who has to tackle many emails throughout the day, an email client is most likely part of your workflow. For the uninitiated, these desktop applications let you manage one or more email accounts from a single place without having to open a browser tab for each one.

Think of them as a local home for your inbox that comes equipped with the necessary tools for composing, organizing, and syncing your content. 📥

I had one of my earliest experiences with these through Thunderbird, which I used at a previous workplace. It did the job well enough at the time, and I have no real complaints about it from back then.