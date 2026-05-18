news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 201 | Tambourine Music Player
In a recent News Flight Night, discussions included Colin's use of his Surface Go with Cosmic Desktop, the release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and updates on Framework Computer's Laptop 13 Pro. Topics also covered containerized apps and various Linux-related news, emphasizing community engagement and technological advancements.
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mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 485 – We’re All Ninjas Now
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: Ken breaks down the SuperStation One
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: Analysis of the upcoming Neo Geo AES+
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Sacha Chua ☛ May 29: Emacs Chat with Omar Antolin Camarena
On May 29, I'll chat with Omar Antolin Camarena about Emacs and Life.
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The Atlantic ☛ What’s the AI Endgame?
How should you feel about the AI boom? In this episode of Galaxy Brain, Charlie Warzel speaks with Chris Hayes about how to emotionally calibrate our response to this dizzying AI moment. Hayes describes why AI gives him “The Bad Feeling,” and how it led him to report on AI like an anthropologist would. The two discuss why AI is described as “the jagged frontier,” and they explore the distinction between using AI for creative thinking versus grunt work.