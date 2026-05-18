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LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software
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The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: The Four Horsemen of the LLM Apocalypse
I have been battling Large Language Models (LLM1) for the past couple of weeks and have struggled to think about what it means and how to deal with its fallout.
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From Prompt to QObject: Building an LLM-Powered Action Runtime for Qt Applications
TL;DR: this post presents an introspectable action runtime for AI-enabled Qt applications, where selected QObject instances are exposed through a smart-object registry, translated into a bounded planning context, and mutated through previewable, validated plans.
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InfoQ ☛ Ubuntu Embraces Local AI Instead of Cloud-First OS Integration
Canonical plans to integrate AI models into its operating systems over the year in what Ubuntu software engineer Jon Seager describes as a "focused and principled manner that favours open weight models" aligned with the company's values. He adds that developers will take particular care to avoid AI slop pull requests that "have been flung at open source projects with little care, consideration or thought".