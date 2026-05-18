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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup —

My homelab contains quite a few Linux boxes with a functional desktop. They all have their individual uses, but managing them all remotely poses a significant security risk given the many exposed remote access service ports. Of course, I could just throw them behind a mesh VPN like Tailscale, but that doesn’t solve the laggy performance and constant Xrdp service crashes. It’s also not as challenging or fun.

What I really wanted was to centrally access all my Linux desktops and resolve the Xrdp lag all in one place. Apache Guacamole lets me do exactly that. It lets me add my remote connections and launch them from a browser tab, and it takes care of the window sizing and performance settings behind the scenes. And the best part about Guacamole is that it means no more exposing remote desktop services to the public internet.