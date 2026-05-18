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Free and Open Source Software
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gitmoji-cli - use gitmojis in Git commit messages - LinuxLinks
gitmoji-cli is a command-line tool that helps developers use gitmojis in their Git commit messages.
Instead of manually searching through the gitmoji list, the tool provides an interactive client for choosing the right emoji, building a commit message, and optionally integrating the workflow through a Git commit hook.
This is free and open source software.
mangathr - command-line manga downloader - LinuxLinks
mangathr is a command-line manga downloader written in Go.
It’s designed for users who want to build and maintain a local manga library from supported online sources. The software downloads chapters, stores metadata, and can monitor registered manga for new chapters, making it suitable for automated manga collection workflows.
This is free and open source software.
FileFive - dual-panel file manager and transfer client - LinuxLinks
FileFive is a dual-panel file manager and transfer client that runs in the browser after being launched from the command line.
It’s designed for managing local and remote files with a modern interface, combining SFTP, FTP and Amazon S3 access with synchronization, backup and remote editing features. The software is aimed at users who want a graphical workflow for file transfers, server browsing and simple deployment tasks without relying on heavier desktop clients.
This is free and open source software.
Commitizen - create well-structured Git commit messages - LinuxLinks
Commitizen is a command line utility that helps project contributors create well-structured Git commit messages.
Instead of writing commit messages by hand and discovering later that they don’t meet a project’s conventions, contributors run cz, git cz, or git-cz and are guided through the fields required by the configured adapter. Maintainers can use it to standardize commit message formats across a repository or across multiple projects, including conventional-changelog style commits.
This is free and open source software.
cz-git - Commitizen adapter and command-line tool - LinuxLinks
cz-git is a Commitizen adapter and command-line tool for composing structured Git commit messages.
It provides an interactive prompt that helps developers create Conventional Commits-compliant messages while reducing typing mistakes and keeping commit style consistent across individual and team projects. The project includes cz-git for Commitizen integration and czg as a standalone Git commit CLI, with support for project-specific configuration, monorepo workflows, commitlint integration, emojis, issue prefixes, and AI-assisted commit message generation.
This is free and open source software.
AeroFTP - cross-platform desktop file transfer client that starts with FTP - LinuxLinks
AeroFTP is a cross-platform desktop file transfer client that starts with FTP and extends into a broader file management platform.
It supports FTP, FTPS, SFTP, WebDAV, S3-compatible storage, Azure Blob, OpenStack Swift, GitHub, and a wide range of cloud providers. The application is built with Rust using Tauri, with a React and TypeScript frontend. Linux users are offered several package formats, including DEB, RPM, Snap, AppImage, and AUR packages.
This is free and open source software.
papers - command-line tool to manage bibliography - LinuxLinks
papers is a lightweight command-line bibliography manager for researchers and other users who keep collections of academic PDFs alongside BibTeX data.
It’s designed to help organize document libraries, create and maintain BibTeX-compatible collections, link entries to attached files, and retrieve metadata from sources such as DOI records, Crossref, and Google Scholar when working from PDFs or identifiers.
This is free and open source software.
mangadex-downloader - Python command-line utility - LinuxLinks
mangadex-downloader is a Python command-line utility for downloading manga from MangaDex.
It’s designed for terminal users who want fine-grained control over how titles, chapters, volumes, and lists are fetched and saved. The software can work with MangaDex URLs, user library content, search results, and forum links, while offering several export formats suitable for reading or archiving.
This is free and open source software.
FMD2 - active fork of Free Manga Downloader - LinuxLinks
FMD2, or Free Manga Downloader 2, is an active fork of Free Manga Downloader.
It’s a desktop application written in Object Pascal for managing and downloading manga from a large number of manga websites. The software lets users search supported sites, queue downloads, keep track of favourite manga, and automatically download new chapters.
It’s a Windows-focused project, with Win32 and Win64 release builds provided, although the source can be built with Lazarus and Free Pascal.
This is free and open source software.