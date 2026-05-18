news
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.3 released
Yes, another one! Newcomers are recommended to read the 7.3 announcement for more details: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ More ROX-Filer usability enhancements
ROX-Filer is getting a lot of attention recently!
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=170356#p170356
...little things, under-the-bonnet, make usage that little bit nicer. In this case, improving drag-and-drop of large files, and window resizing.