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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2026



Quoting: Using the Slackware Community Forge – Alien Pastures —

I created this Forge as an autonomous and European based alternative to the popular git forges like Github and Gitlab. I have (well not only I, but a lot of people have) issues with the fact that Github is owned by Microsoft, is fully proprietary and enforces the Microsoft CoPilot AI in weird and unacceptible ways (even though it was ‘by accident’, the tendency and the intent is clear). And Gitlab recently moved office to the US which makes them subjugated to the US administration. Also, Gitlab recently announced their commitment to AI and at the same time will fire 30% of their workforce because of it. The Slackware Community Forge is not connected to any form of AI, and it is powered by Forgejo, a fully open source software governed by a European company. meant to be used for hosting free, Open Source and Open Standards Software (OSOSS).