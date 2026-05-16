news
Rescuezilla 2.6.2 System Recovery Live ISO Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.
This release updates the partclone utility to version 0.3.37, fixes the graphical shutdown menu on the Ubuntu 25.04 variant due to a missing item in the custom rules file for polkit authentication management, and introduces Galician/Galego (gl-ES) translation.