Review: Sylve on FreeBSD

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository. Despite its youth, the Sylve software has made a strong start. The package installed successfully, the user interface is fairly easy to navigate, and the documentation covers most of the necessary information we need.

I found the Sylve dashboard, filesystem snapshot tools, and jail management tools worked (at least once I got used to the terminology used by the interface). I liked that jail networking was mostly automated with sane defaults. I was surprised by a few items, such as selecting the FreeBSD base was not automated, as it is with other jail managers, and that Sylve doesn't provide a pre-selected list of supported Linux distributions for jails. However, I suspect these are features which will come later, once the basic tools have been further refined.