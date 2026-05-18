The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Fish Shell

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish. Aside from UNIXy punchlines, there's fish and there are many shells here (maybe 70). Yesterday, due to blackbeard (or Black Beard Algae) for the most part if not primarily, we needed to do a full water change in the tank and sterilise everything. It took a long time (lots of manual work, lots of water to boil, checking pH levels, temperatures etc.), but this was the first time in about 14 months. Typically the loaches and shells manage to keep the tank clean.

At the end we decided to have 2 tanks, not just one. The smaller one is for the shells only. They multiply (reproduce) like crazy, so they need their own space.

These sorts of pets are generally a lot less work than cats and dogs, but when very large jobs (such as full tank refresh) come along it actually gives an awarding/rewarding feeling, a great sense of satisfaction. Here's coming it won't be needed again until next summer. █