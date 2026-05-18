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Fish Shell
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish. Aside from UNIXy punchlines, there's fish and there are many shells here (maybe 70). Yesterday, due to blackbeard (or Black Beard Algae) for the most part if not primarily, we needed to do a full water change in the tank and sterilise everything. It took a long time (lots of manual work, lots of water to boil, checking pH levels, temperatures etc.), but this was the first time in about 14 months. Typically the loaches and shells manage to keep the tank clean.
At the end we decided to have 2 tanks, not just one. The smaller one is for the shells only. They multiply (reproduce) like crazy, so they need their own space.
These sorts of pets are generally a lot less work than cats and dogs, but when very large jobs (such as full tank refresh) come along it actually gives an awarding/rewarding feeling, a great sense of satisfaction. Here's coming it won't be needed again until next summer. █