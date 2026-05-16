Recent Leftovers: howtos, Fedora/Red Hat, Mobile, and Obnam

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.