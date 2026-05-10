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Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.19.13, patched against the recently disclosed Copy Fail security vulnerability that lets a local user escalate their privileges to gain root access, Parrot 7.2 includes all the package updates and security patches from the upstream Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories.