Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

The SMTP mail server for the 21st century and onwards is OpenSMTPD, which is developed as an integral part of OpenBSD, but available in a portable variety too.

It was one of those things that I had fully intended to do years ago, but I only got around to actually doing once there was a definite deadline to get it done.

The time has come, as OpenBSD 7.9 will leave the exim package behind, and exim users will need to find a replacement before upgrading. This article describes my transition to OpenBSD's own OpenSMTPD mail server.