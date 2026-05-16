Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money

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Tor Project blog

Keeping the doors open

A user in China once said this about our work:

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

9to5Linux

Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

news

Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2026

Linux laptop

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in Plasma: 6.7 beta release
This week we released a public beta of Plasma 6.7, ready for testing
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!
Linux devs are fighting the new age-gated internet
The open-source community is looking for a way out of the wave of new laws requiring operating systems to collect users’ ages
Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files
A six-year-old security flaw in the Linux kernel can let an unprivileged user read root-owned files. The flaw was reported by Qualys and patched on May 14th, 2026.
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.
Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How
A step-by-step and easy-to-follow tutorial (with screenshots) on how to upgrade your Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) installations to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon).
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Fighting for Freedom of the Press [original]
Because one cannot win without a fight
Open Hardware/Modding: PinkPad, Security Cam, and More
Projects and fun
AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs)
 
GNOME Graphs and GLib/GObject (Christian Hergert After Red Hat)
GNOME picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
mostly FOSS leftovers
FreeBSD: Experience With FreeBSD on OVH; FreeBSD Resource Monitoring, Accounting, and Troubleshooting
FreeBSD picks
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money
a pair of news picks
Databases: CloudNativePG Has New Releases, MariaDB Hack, and More
DB-related stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for this weekend
GNU Projects: coreutils, emacs, and GIMP
some GNU news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi's Resort to Slop, and More
Hardware related news/projects
Ubuntu 26.04 Review and More Canonical/Ubuntu Picks
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Freexian Collaborators' Debian Contributions and New Debian Contributors
Contributions and more
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS, and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
OpenSUSE news
Fedora, Red Hat, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
various RHEL-related things too
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
little of the latter
Kubernetes v1.36 and Various Roles in Server, Even Slop Fondling
Server centric uses
Games: Subnautica 2, SteamOS Manager, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and More
about a dozen new picks
GNOME Desktop: GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
GNOME news roundups
Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates
Debian 13.5 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 144 bug fixes and 103 security updates.
Recent Leftovers: howtos, Fedora/Red Hat, Mobile, and Obnam
misc. leftovers
6 Linux distros that were huge once, but barely matter now
Linux was the Wild West of computing in the late 1990s and early 2000s
2 beginner Linux distros that don't force you to use the terminal
Are you switching over from Windows to Linux
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android
There is no digital sovereignty without ODF
This is why LibreOffice, and its derivatives such as Collabora Office and Online
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.8, Linux 6.18.31, Linux 6.12.89, Linux 6.6.139, Linux 6.1.173, Linux 5.15.207, and Linux 5.10.256
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.8 kernel
Heroes of Fedora Quality for Fedora 44
Fedora 44 is out, and in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us reach the finish line
Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements
Shelly 2.3 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with performance improvements, translations support, code clean ups, and bug fixes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Videos: GNU/Linux, Free Software, and More
Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
and some more FOSS-related beats
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
WWW: I Run GNU/Linux in the Browser Now, PDFview Chromium PDFViewer, WordPress, and More
Web related picks
Games: Hatred of Slop, The Talos Principle 3, and More
only GamingOnLinux today
Applications: BleachBit, Scrcpy, and More
Software news
today's howtos
only 3 today
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show and BSD Now
2 new episodes
Linux and BSD Kernel, RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 Changes
kernel level things
Red Hat: Christian Hergert Leaving, Slopfest, Paid-for Fake 'Articles' (Promoting Slop), and Mostly Shallow Buzzwords
IBM's impact
Open Hardware/Modding: Hacking, Repairing, and Customising
Hardware picks
Two Years After the Tux Machines Community Was Attacked (Lawfare) We Explain What Happened [original]
The public needs to be aware
Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to New Lows in Monaco, GNU/Linux Has Gained Plenty [original]
In Monaco, people don't choose GNU/Linux to save money
PostgreSQL 18.4, 17.10, 16.14, 15.18, and 14.23 Released!
This release fixes 11 security vulnerabilities and over 60 bugs
Finland's Embrace of GNU/Linux in 2026 [original]
there is something big going on
Android Leftovers
Google may finally let you move passkeys to another password manager on Android
Linux is incredible, but these 4 things will frustrate you if you're not ready
Switching from Windows to Linux is one of the best things I’ve done in 2026
I became a better Linux user by watching these 10 YouTube channels
One of my favorite parts of being a Linux user is the lively community
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KLV-Airedale – lightweight Void Linux-based distribution
KLV-Airedale is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Void Linux
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution
KDE Gear 26.08 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.7, Linux 6.18.30 and Linux 6.12.88
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.7 kernel
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Patches and Incidents
Security leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
kernel and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, EasyOS, Debian, and Ubuntu
OS related leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, and Standards
mostly FOSS leftovers
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Upcoming RMS Talk and New Release of GNUtrition
2 picks for tonight
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Games: Unreal Engine 5.8, Steam Controller, and More
GNU/Linux-centric picks
Proprietary: Qt, Winpodx, and More
GNU/Linux and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Graphics: dual-monitor Linux setup seamless and Linux scheduler patches improve frame rates on low-end PCs
Graphics news
Another catchy name (for hype) in a Linux local-privilege-escalation (LPE) bug
here they go again
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
Latest Self-Serving Fake Articles About Red Hat, Slop and Buzzwords (IBM Makes It Worse)
latest from redhat.com and more
Fedora Under IBM Getting Odd, Fedora Hummingbird Promotes Slop Plagiarism
Fedora news
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy
a pair of pieces
WINE or Emulation: Cemu, Proton, and WINE News
4 articles for today
RMS (Dr. Stallman) Public Presentation Next Month in Germany [original]
Germany is moving to GNU/Linux. Windows is moving down.
Android Leftovers
This Android feature can predict your every move, and it's rolling out now
Yocto Project 6.0 “Wrynose” released with Linux 6.18 LTS
The Yocto Project 6.0, codenamed “Wrynose”, has just been released with Linux 6.18 LTS
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing with various new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
NetBSD 11.0 RC4 available!
please help testing
6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything
Fedora 44 is fast, stable, and surprisingly flexible
Every project has politics
From time to time you’ll see someone talk about keeping politics out of open source
Framework Meets RISC-V
RISC-V on modular hardware
Inkscape supports German petition to recognize Open Source volunteers
Inkscape is driven by volunteers who gift us
Web Sites and Free Software: PersonalSit.es, Kanata, Neovim/Lilypond
misc. stories
Android Leftovers
Android adds a feature to stop you from doomscrolling
Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom
Most people, including many competent software developers, think of a digital document the way they think of a sheet of paper
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is free and open source software
PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix
Plasma secrets: Windows position for naughty apps
From my experience, positioning issues apply to mostly non-Plasma software, like say GIMP or LibreOffice
CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro?
Both CachyOS and MX Linux sit atop the Distrowatch Page Hit Ranking list
Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop
With new data types, improved imports, error bars, and UI tweaks, Graphs 2.0 beta aims to become the go-to plotting tool for serious Linux data work
My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free
I've tried so many Android file managers over the years
LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390
outside paywall today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server
PipeWire 1.6.5 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with extra security checks and hardening fixes, removal of the pipe filter in filter-graph, and various bug fixes.