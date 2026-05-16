Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money

Having 8GB of RAM has always felt adequate for me when running Linux. It's enough for fast boot times, and even on older hardware, it feels fluid. However, my browser needs have increased over the years. Running YouTube on one tab, searching in others, and keeping a Reddit thread open at the same time makes my laptop feel fragile.

It hasn't made my Linux PC constantly slow. However, there is a level of unpredictability. Music stutters when I open new tabs, and typing may lag on certain websites. There was also the frustration of inactive tabs constantly reloading. It felt like my browser was overwhelming my system, even though Linux seemed lightweight beneath it. After enabling zram, it was surprising to see my laptop work without choking for the first time in months.