news
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Preps Panther Lake “R” For Harsh Environments, Linux Patch Outs New Model ID 223 And A P-Core/LP-E Only Layout
Linux Kernel Patch Shows Intel Panther Lake R With Model ID 223; Could be Panther Lake Variants for Rugged Devices
-
Intel Panther Lake R spotted in a Linux patch, intended for 'harsh environments'
Intel's new Panther Lake R processors are ruggedized variants of Panther Lake, featuring P-cores paired with low-power E-cores designed for harsh environments. These chips may have deeper silicon-level optimizations for industrial use, supporting wider temperature ranges and enhanced reliability compared to standard Panther Lake models.
-
[Old] Carnegie Mellon University ☛ LINUX's History by Linus Torvalds
This is just a sentimental journey into some of the first posts concerning linux, so you can happily press 'n' now if you actually thought you'd get anything technical.