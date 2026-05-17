Development and Coding Leftovers

But you probably won’t if you think git is fine. And that’s unfortunate, because git is not fine.

See, Git does two jobs: it’s a distributed store for source, and it’s a distributed workflow tool. It knocked the first job out of the park so far that most of us fail to see that its solutions for the second job were mostly an afterthought. And if you actually work in a meaningfully distributed way (and whether you know it or not, you do — across time, with yourself or others) then whether you know it or not you are feeling the pain. Because, like East River Source Control says, async development is table stakes.