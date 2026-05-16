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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2026



Quoting: Heroes of Fedora Quality for Fedora 44 – Kparal's Fedora Blog —

Fedora 44 is out, and in this post we’d like to highlight the top Fedora Quality contributors who helped us reach the finish line. Releasing Fedora is a shared effort, and Fedora wouldn’t be a high-quality distribution without its community. Every single person who helped us detect and resolve issues, or verify that things work as expected, deserves our gratitude, thank you!

If you haven’t participated yet in testing Fedora, perhaps you’d like to give it a try? We gladly welcome everyone. Please look at our Fedora Quality homepage.