GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More

Installing two major Linux releases on the same machine is one of the fastest ways to remind yourself that “Linux desktop” is not one single thing. Ubuntu 26.04 and Fedora 44 may both sit comfortably in the mainstream Linux world, but they don’t greet you the same way after a fresh install. That first hour matters more than people sometimes admit. It’s where a distro either feels ready for your daily routine or quietly hands you a to-do list.

After using both on the same hardware, Fedora 44 made a stronger first impression. Ubuntu 26.04 has plenty going for it, especially if you want an LTS release with a familiar setup and a huge support ecosystem. I don’t think it’s a weak release, and I wouldn’t pretend otherwise. But Fedora felt calmer, cleaner, and less eager to make decisions I immediately wanted to reverse.