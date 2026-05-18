Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles

TrueNAS has been my go-to platform for storage servers ever since its Core days, and the Community Edition (or Scale, as we used to call it back in the day) has been a massive improvement over its FreeBSD predecessor. And between WebShare and NVMe-over-TCP, ixSystems has added a bunch of cool features in the last couple of updates.

My favorites are the enhanced virtualization provisions and LXC support, which essentially turn the king of ZFS NAS distributions into something more viable for general-purpose home server projects. But after checking out forum posts about tinkerers moving their DIY experiments to TrueNAS, I wouldn’t recommend using it to replace your LXC and VM-hosting workstations – especially if you’re already a member of the Proxmox faction like yours truly