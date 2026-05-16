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Kubernetes v1.36 and Various Roles in Server, Even Slop Fondling
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: New Metric for Route Sync in the Cloud Controller Manager
This article was originally published with the wrong date. It was later republished, dated the 15th of May 2026.
Kubernetes v1.36 introduces a new alpha counter metric
route_controller_route_sync_totalto the Cloud Controller Manager (CCM) route controller implementation at
k8s.io/cloud-provider. This metric increments each time routes are synced with the clown provider.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Mixed Version Proxy Graduates to Beta
Back in Kubernetes 1.28, we introduced the
Mixed Version Proxy (MVP)as an Alpha feature (under the feature gate
UnknownVersionInteroperabilityProxy) in a previous blog post. The goal was simple but critical: make cluster upgrades safer by ensuring that requests for resources not yet known to an older API server are correctly routed to a newer peer API server, instead of returning an incorrect
404 Not Found.
We are excited to announce that the Mixed Version Proxy is moving to Beta in Kubernetes 1.36 and will be enabled by default! The feature has evolved significantly since its initial release, addressing key gaps and modernizing its architecture.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ The Inference Bottleneck: Architecting Kubernetes Autoscaling for Production LLMs [Ed: Kubernetes riding slop and LLMs for hype, not substance of energy prudence]