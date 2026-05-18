news
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] In our News column we talk about Debian's commitment to reproducible builds while Haiku introduces multi-core support for ARM64 processors. [...]
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OS News ☛ 21 years and 20000 posts later
Almost exactly 21 years ago, in June 2005, at a mere 20 years old, I took over the managing editor role at OSNews from Eugenia. I had already published a few articles in the years prior, and had given Eugenia enough confidence to suggest me as her replacement. It was, and is, a great honour.
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BSD
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Ruben Schade ☛ Call to undefined function filter_var() on FreeBSD
I got this when upgrading a server: [...]
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Fedora Family / IBM
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IT Jungle ☛ Big Blue Is Still Talking About Future Power Processors, Which Is Good
The details are really thin, as usual, but I.C.B.M. is still talking about the advantages that the Power10 and Power11 processors have over other server-class CPUs in the market today, as Power chief architect Bill Starke did at the most recent POWERUp conference in New Orleans. And Starke always ends his presentations with a hint or two about what Power Next or Power Future – what we would call Power12 – might look like.
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Debian Family
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Otto Kekäläinen: Balancing persistence vs pivoting – is grit a virtue or wasteful?
Being persistent, sticking to a plan and showing up to work every day is generally valued highly across all cultures as virtuous behavior. It is obvious that anything of value and worth achieving is also not easy, but requires significant and recurring effort. Learning a new language, winning a sports competition or building a successful business are all typical scenarios where grit plays a central role above everything else. However, sometimes the virtue of tenacity can result in just a waste of energy.
The question is then: how does one recognize that true progress is being blocked by stubbornness and a pivot would be the correct decision, as opposed to being close to breakthrough where doing more of the same would actually be the right choice?
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