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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

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Rescuezilla 2.6.2 System Recovery Live ISO Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

LinuxGizmos.com

Rockchip unveils RK3572 processor with 4 TOPS NPU and LPDDR5X support

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2026

Armchair In Sauna

Updated This Past Day

  1. Finland Needs to Dump Microsoft (Microslop) for National Security Reasons and the Same is True for Hundreds of Countries
    "I don't see why Ryssäs would want Finns to use microslop products..."
  2. Fight Til the End
    This comes to show that persistence pays off
  3. SLAPP Censorship - Part 79 Out of 200: They Will Soon Reach the 100 KG (Kilograms) Milestone; Wheelbarrows, Not Justice (Quantity of Legal Papers Sent to Us)
    It's about the quality, not quantity (unless your sole aim is to drown out or "flood the zone")

    New

  4. "The Society of Media Lawyers" (UK) is a Truly Malicious Anti-Media Lobby Which Helps Rich/Abusive Americans and Hostile Countries Attack Actual Media Workers in the UK
    They typically source their money from aboard to besiege domestic actors (like honest journalists or independent outlets that document suppressed beats/topics)
  5. Slop Still Waning, Its Momentum is Driven by Companies That Stand to Lose a Lot (or Everything) When the Bubble Pops
    When it comes to LLM slop disguised as news, it's just not working out
  6. Gemini Links 17/05/2026: arXiv Brings Down the Hammer, UnderPOWERed, and Slopping With Tcl/Tk
    Links for the day
  7. Links 17/05/2026: Amazon Employees Herded Into Slop, Taiwan Sold Down the River by Cheeto
    Links for the day
  8. Links 17/05/2026: Society of Media Lawyers (Brett Wilson LLP et al) Lobby for More SLAPPs in the UK, “Courage in Journalism Award” Given in Oppressive Country
    Links for the day
  9. Cyber Show UK is Already Available Over Gemini Protocol
    This past week the total number of active Gemini capsules hit all-time records several times
  10. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XXV - Not Bringing Intelligence to the EPO, Not 'Artificial Intelligence' Either (But Intelligence-Eroding Drugs)
    The EPO was meant to be about science and law. In practice, however, it's about breaking the law and being stoned.
  11. The Cyber Show on Why Coding is Important and Slop Cannot Change or Replace That
    Hand-crafting one's site has plenty of advantages
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 16, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, May 16, 2026
  14. Gemini Links 17/05/2026: Music Theory, Reticulum Git Repos, and Releasing Kiln
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-05-11 to 2026-05-17
    7471 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    3929 /about.shtml
    2551 /n/2026/05/12/The_Slop_Amplified_Fear_of_Privilege_Escalation_Local_Not_Remot.shtml
    2375 /n/2026/05/11/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_VI_The_European_Patent_Office_.shtml
    1582 /n/2026/05/11/Discussions_About_When_the_Axe_Falls_at_IBM_Kyndryl_11_000_Layo.shtml
    1543 /n/2026/05/11/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1481 /index.shtml
    1362 /n/2026/05/13/They_Don_t_Like_the_Layoffs_So_They_Are_Rebranding_Them.shtml
    1224 /n/2026/05/11/A_World_After_Microsoft_and_GAFAM_and_After_GitHub_Shuts_Down.shtml
    1160 /n/2026/05/12/Gitlab_is_in_Trouble_and_Its_Shares_Have_Collapsed.shtml
    1059 /n/2026/05/12/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_May_11_2026.shtml
    1006 /n/2026/05/12/Another_Discrimination_Lawsuit_Against_IBM_and_Workers_Say_IBM_.shtml
    997 /irc.shtml
    944 /n/2026/05/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    859 /n/2026/05/12/Update_on_Slop_About_Linux.shtml
    848 /n/2026/05/13/Slop_Cannot_Replace_Everybody_the_Story_of_Perl_and_Universitie.shtml
    818 /n/2026/05/13/Links_13_05_2026_Slop_Turns_Into_2008_Style_Subprime_Bubble_Mas.shtml
    814 /browse/latest.shtml
    799 /n/2026/05/13/At_GitLab_AI_is_All_India.shtml
    790 /n/2026/05/11/Links_11_05_2026_The_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_SRA_Admits.shtml
    785 /n/2026/05/11/Today_the_Whole_European_Patent_Office_EPO_is_on_Strike_and_Nex.shtml
    771 /n/2026/05/12/Jim_Zemlin_Linux_Foundation_Selling_Anthropic_Slop_After_Gettin.shtml
    746 /n/2026/05/11/Links_11_05_2026_Security_Breaches_Politics_and_Energy_Crunch.shtml
    745 /n/2026/05/12/Under_IBM_Mass_Layoffs_at_Red_Hat_No_Better_Than_Oracle_Under_L.shtml
    743 /n/2026/05/13/How_the_European_Patent_Office_Became_a_Crime_and_Corruption_Hu.shtml
    741 /n/2026/05/11/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_73_Out_of_200_Microsoft_s_Graveley_and_Ga.shtml
    740 /n/2026/05/13/IBM_s_Kyndryl_Down_Almost_20_in_5_Days_IBM_Down_35_in_About_6_M.shtml
    728 /n/2026/05/09/Microsoft_XBox_Staff_Know_They_re_in_Trouble_They_Try_to_Unioni.shtml
    728 /n/2026/05/12/Links_12_05_2026_Samsung_Sued_by_Dua_Lipa_Publicity_Rights_Sava.shtml
    723 /n/2026/05/12/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XX_EPO_Management_s_Un.shtml
    720 /n/2026/05/13/IRC_Proceedings_Tuesday_May_12_2026.shtml
    719 /n/2026/05/12/Microsoft_Mass_Layoffs_Are_Offers_Like_Job_Offers_Culling_Exper.shtml
    718 /n/2026/05/12/Links_12_05_2026_Data_Centres_Destroying_Neighbourhoods_Care_Wo.shtml
    716 /n/2026/05/12/GAFAM_Microsoft_Cloud_Computing_Means_Another_Country_s_Militar.shtml
    714 /n/2026/05/12/GitLab_the_Latest_Company_to_Do_Mass_Layoffs_and_Use_Slop_as_th.shtml
    709 /n/2026/05/11/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IXX_EPO_Management_Spe.shtml
    704 /n/2026/05/12/Beehiiv_and_Substack_Are_Platform_Lock_in_Similar_to_Vendor_Loc.shtml
    702 /n/2026/05/12/Gemini_Links_12_05_2026_Android_Nostalgia_and_Switching_to_Guix.shtml
    691 /n/2026/05/11/Libya_s_Share_on_the_Web_5_2_GNU_Linux.shtml
    685 /n/2026/05/11/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_May_10_2026.shtml
    676 /n/2026/05/13/More_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Only_Weeks_After_the_Buyout_Nons.shtml
    666 /n/2026/05/12/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_74_Out_of_200_The_Basis_of_My_Lawsuit_Aga.shtml
    665 /n/2026/05/11/Fake_News_Propaganda_and_Misinformation_Microsoft_Investing_Mon.shtml
    658 /n/2026/05/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    656 /n/2026/05/12/Technology_Not_Meant_to_Last.shtml
    652 /n/2026/05/15/IBM_s_Kyndryl_in_Trouble_Mass_Layoffs_Payroll_Problems_Buybacks.shtml
    647 /n/2026/05/11/It_s_Not_About_Speed_It_is_About_Patience_and_Adherence_to_Trut.shtml
    645 /n/2026/05/14/European_Patent_Office_EPO_President_Mr_Campinos_Ignoring_Its_S.shtml
    644 /n/2026/05/11/If_It_Takes_You_a_Second_to_Serve_or_Receive_a_Page_That_s_Defi.shtml
    643 /n/2026/05/11/Gemini_Links_10_05_2026_Accidental_Cameras_and_Addictive_Interf.shtml
    637 /n/2026/05/12/Richard_Stallman_to_Give_Public_Talk_in_Erlangen_Germany_Next_E.shtml
    635 /n/2026/05/15/ICYMI_GNU_Linux_Did_Not_Start_in_Finland.shtml
    631 /n/2026/05/15/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_VII_Entering_Phase_II_the_Batt.shtml
    630 /n/2026/05/11/Cyber_Show_Does_it_Like_Techrights_Static_and_Gemini_Protocol_a.shtml
    629 /n/2026/05/12/Google_Hey_Hi_Slop_Having_a_Stroke_Thinks_I_am_Married_to_the_G.shtml
    625 /n/2026/05/12/statCounter_Cannot_See_Chinese_Operating_Systems_That_Gain_Many.shtml
    621 /n/2026/05/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    620 /n/2026/05/13/Gemini_Links_13_05_2026_TUIs_and_Internet_Radio.shtml
    614 /n/2026/05/14/Links_14_05_2026_Willful_Ignorance_and_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsof.shtml
    614 /n/2026/05/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    603 /n/2026/05/11/Gemini_Links_11_05_2026_Older_Can_Be_Faster_and_Textmode_Workfl.shtml
    598 /n/2026/05/11/Links_11_05_2026_Another_Oracle_Setback_and_Mass_Layoffs_in_Ira.shtml
    598 /browse/index.shtml
    593 /n/2026/05/13/Links_13_05_2026_Sudan_War_Enters_Fourth_Year_and_Strait_of_Hor.shtml
    590 /n/2026/05/15/Up_to_10_000_Microsoft_Layoffs_in_a_Couple_of_Months.shtml
    589 /n/2026/05/14/IRC_Proceedings_Wednesday_May_13_2026.shtml
    587 /n/2026/05/13/IBM_Downgraded_as_the_Shares_Sink_to_New_Lows.shtml
    583 /n/2026/05/14/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXII_What_the_Science_.shtml
    579 /n/2026/05/12/If_IBM_Suddenly_Vanished_in_the_1980s_There_Would_be_Chaos_Not_.shtml
    577 /n/2026/05/15/For_Effective_Finlandisation_Digital_Sovereignty_Finland_Needs_.shtml
    576 /n/2026/05/12/Gemini_Links_12_05_2026_On_Astronomy_and_Stargazing_Coyote_Time.shtml

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