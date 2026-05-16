Fedora, Red Hat, and Rocky Linux Leftovers

There is one specific way in which the non-corporate open source projects typically document how their infrastructure work: not at all, and Flathub is no different. The full picture likely lives only in my brain, and while it could be sorted out by anyone (especially in this LLM age, yay or nay), why should it only be me thinking at night about all the single points of failure?

Like any system that evolved naturally, it's all over the place. It's tempting to tell its history chronologically, but even then, it's difficult to find a good entry point. Instead, this post focuses on what happens when users call flatpak install ; later entries will cover the website and, finally, the build infrastructure. Buckle up!