news
Fedora, Red Hat, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
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Bart Piotrowski: How does Flathub even work? The CDN and caching layer
There is one specific way in which the non-corporate open source projects typically document how their infrastructure work: not at all, and Flathub is no different. The full picture likely lives only in my brain, and while it could be sorted out by anyone (especially in this LLM age, yay or nay), why should it only be me thinking at night about all the single points of failure?
Like any system that evolved naturally, it's all over the place. It's tempting to tell its history chronologically, but even then, it's difficult to find a good entry point. Instead, this post focuses on what happens when users call
flatpak install; later entries will cover the website and, finally, the build infrastructure. Buckle up!
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It's FOSS ☛ Heavy Community Backlash Blocks Fedora's Hey Hi (AI) Developer Desktop Initiative
Two council members have retracted their approval votes after people raised concerns.
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OSTechNix ☛ Rocky Linux Launched Security Repository to Fix Critical Vulnerabilities
Rocky Linux developers usually release a fix after the official upstream (Red Hat) version became available. While this approach provides great stability, it also creates a dangerous "security gap" when hackers release exploits before a patch exists.
To solve this, the team introduced the Rocky Linux Security Repository. This new repository acts as an emergency bridge for administrators who cannot afford to wait for upstream fixes while active threats circulate.
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Red Hat Offline Knowledge Portal: All the Docs, Air-Gapped, On Your Laptop
The entire Red Hat documentation site and the full Knowledgebase fit into a single OCI container that updates weekly, runs locally with a web UI and Solr search, and is included in every RHEL subscription that bundles Red Hat Satellite. I have it on my laptop. I use it daily. Almost nobody I talk to knows it exists.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat dials in on telco cloud modernization as legacy pressure mounts [Ed: Red Hat spam sponsored by Red Hat (fake reporting)]
Telco cloud modernization has become an urgent operational imperative for operators burdened by decades of siloed infrastructure and the demands of 5G, 6G and edge AI.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Red Hat Delivers On-Premises Cost Telemetry to Meet Data Sovereignty Demands [Ed: Red Hat funded site about the funder]
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Help Net Security ☛ Rocky Linux launches opt-in security repository for urgent fixes
“The repository is disabled by default. That’s intentional. The default Rocky Linux experience stays exactly what it has always been: predictable, stable, and fully upstream-compatible. Administrators who want access to accelerated fixes can opt in when they need it,” Eric Hendricks of the Rocky Linux team explained.
Administrators who want accelerated fixes can enable it with sudo dnf --enablerepo=security update or configure it permanently in their DNF settings. Systems that do not enable the repository continue to receive only standard upstream-aligned packages.