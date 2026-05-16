news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Another SD-WAN Zero-Day, the Sixth Exploited in 2026
The zero-day, tracked as CVE-2026-20182, has been exploited in targeted attacks by a sophisticated threat actor identified as UAT-8616.>
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Security Week ☛ OpenAI Hit by TanStack Supply Chain Attack
Two employee devices were compromised in the attack, and credential material was stolen from Proprietary Chaffbot Company code repositories.
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Security Week ☛ Chrome 148 Update Patches Critical Vulnerabilities
The refresh resolves critical-severity use-after-free and other types of bugs in various browser components.>
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ffmpeg, gsasl, nodejs, postgresql-15, postgresql-17, python3.9, and thunderbird), Fedora (expat, firefox, freerdp, GitPython, kernel, php, rust-podman-sequoia, rust-rpm-sequoia, rust-sequoia-chameleon-gnupg, rust-sequoia-git, rust-sequoia-keystore-server, rust-sequoia-octopus-librnp, rust-sequoia-openpgp, rust-sequoia-sop, rust-sequoia-sq, and rust-sequoia-sqv), Mageia (awstats, libreoffice, perl-HTTP-Tiny, and tomcat), Oracle (corosync, freerdp, gimp, git-lfs, glib2, jq, kernel, krb5, libsoup3, libtiff, openexr, thunderbird, uek-kernel, and yggdrasil), Red Hat (podman and skopeo), SUSE (amazon-ssm-agent, avahi, c-ares, cairo, containerd, cpp-httplib, dnsmasq, dovecot24, ffmpeg-4, firefox, helm, ImageMagick, iproute2, kernel, krb5, libtpms, ongres-scram, ongres-stringprep, plexus-testing, maven, maven-doxia, mojo-parent, sisu, openCryptoki, openssh, perl-Text-CSV_XS, php8, python-lxml, python-Twisted-doc, python311-click, python311-GitPython, rclone, regclient, and syncthing), and Ubuntu (avahi).
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Security Week ☛ American Lending Center Data Breach Affects 123,000 Individuals
The non-bank lender discovered a ransomware attack nearly one year ago, but only recently completed its investigation.
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Security Week ☛ TeamPCP Ups the Game, Releases Shai-Hulud Worm’s Source Code
The hacking group is encouraging miscreants to use the code in supply chain attacks, promising monetary rewards.
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Windows TCO
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Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft Exchange, Windows 11 hacked on second day of Pwn2Own
During the second day of Pwn2Own Berlin 2026, competitors collected $385,750 in cash awards after exploiting 15 unique zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple products, including Windows 11, Microsoft Exchange, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations.
The Pwn2Own Berlin 2026 hacking competition takes place at the OffensiveCon conference from May 14 to May 16 and focuses on enterprise technologies and artificial intelligence.
Security researchers can earn over $1,000,000 in cash and prizes by hacking fully patched products in the web browser, enterprise applications, cloud-native/container environments, virtualization, local privilege escalation, servers, local inference, and LLM categories.
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