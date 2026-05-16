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Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi's Resort to Slop, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Start9 RISC-V Router features SpacemiT K1 SoC, runs StartWRT OpenWrt fork (Crowdfunding)
Start9’s “RISC-V Router” is powered by a SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor paired with 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC flash, and offers dual GbE networking, as well as an AsiaRF AW7915-NP1 WiFi 6 4T4R module enabling up to 2401 Mbps combined data link. It’s not exactly a high-end router, but Start9 claims it is the “most open router on the market” thanks to its RISC-V processor, OpenSBI open-source boot stack, and StartWrt operating system, a fork of OpenWrt.
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CNX Software ☛ Anthropic’s open-source Claude Desktop Buddy turns ESP32-S3 devices into interactive Hey Hi (AI) desk companions [Ed: Sloputers, a passing fad riding hype]
Anthropic has opened its Claude Hardware Interface (Bluetooth Hey Hi (AI) to developers, enabling an ESP32-S3-based desk companion to connect directly to the Claude desktop app over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). To demonstrate this new feature, the company released an open-source reference project called Claude Desktop Buddy.
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #533 - Help us test our new chatbots [Ed: Oh noes, garbage]
Plus more new updates to Raspberry Pi Connect Howdy, We're trialling two different chatbots to see how well they answer technical questions using our written documentation — and we'd like you to join in. Read this post from our Software CTO, Gordon Hollingworth, to learn more about how it works, then have a go by typing in a question. We will never use Hey Hi (AI) to create documentation in the first place.
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CNX Software ☛ PENOX WristBuds – A Bluetooth 6.0 smartwatch with integrated TWS earbuds (Crowdfunding)
PENOX WristBuds is a 2-in-1 rugged Bluetooth 6.0 smartwatch with integrated TWS earbuds, eliminating the need for a separate charging case. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and the “zero-clutter mobility” market. The watch is built around a Bluetrum AB5681G RISC-V smartwatch MCU managing both the smartwatch interface and audio synchronization.
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CNX Software ☛ M5Stack PaperColor ESP32-S3 devkit features 4-inch E Ink Spectra 6 color display
M5Stack PaperColor, or M5Paper Color, is an ESP32-S3 development kit with a 4-inch E Ink Spectra 6 full-color display with a resolution of 600×400, designed to offer both low power consumption and high visibility under strong lights. While the color ePaper display is the start of the show, the devkit also features a microSD card slot for storage, a microphone with echo cancellation, a 1W speaker, a temperature & humidity sensor, a few buttons, two RGB LEDs, an IR transmitter, and a Grove connector for expansion.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel
M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.
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Quentin Santos ☛ The RP2350 is too fast
To be more specific, displaying stuff with the first display worked flawlessly, while the ST7796 would display a single frame correctly, and then glitch. Depending on the exact code running, the glitches would include: [...]
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Maury ☛ Building a clock from salvaged Vacuum Fluorescent Displays
As a result, a triode tube conducts plate to filament when both the grid and plate have a positive voltage: similar to an n-channel MOSFET.
A Vacuum Fluorescent Display is just a triode but with the anode plate coated in rare-earth oxide (similar to what's found in CRTs) which glows when stuck by electrons in the tube.