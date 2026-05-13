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KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development
The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.
During 2026 and 2027, KDE will receive a total of €1,285,200 EUR (~ 1,512,680 USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund for improving the KDE Plasma desktop environment, KDE Linux's QA infrastructure, data backup and restore systems, network shares experience, and KDE PIM's desktop integration with Flatpak-based delivery.