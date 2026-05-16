Tux Machines

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Tor Project blog

Keeping the doors open

A user in China once said this about our work:

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

9to5Linux

Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2026

Man Buying Bottle Of Liquor

Updated This Past Day

  1. LLM Slop is Not Reliable, Constitutes No Process of 'Thinking'; There's No Thought Process at All, No Grasp or Understanding, Let Alone Context
    Lies have become the "business model" [...] More people ought to talk about it and explain to other people what LLMs really are
  2. Not a Security Expert If You Cannot Manage to Keep Online a Simple Two-User Mastodon Instance Somebody Else Built
    From uptime of ~99% to maybe 80%
  3. Microsoft Has All the Symptoms of a Dying Company (Mass Layoffs of the People Who Built the Company)
    the company's debt is going through the ceiling
  4. For Effective 'Finlandisation' (Not Digital Sovereignty) to Be Replaced by Autonomy Finland Needs to Think Like GNU (Software Freedom), Not Linux (Openwashing Source, Plus LLM Slop and Killswitches)
    What is 'Finlandisation'?
  5. IBM's Kyndryl in Trouble: Mass Layoffs, Payroll Problems, Buybacks (in Company Whose Debt is Almost Twice Its Total Value), and Soon $9 Per Share (Down Over 80%)
    Kyndryl is done. Stick a fork in it.
  6. ICYMI: GNU/Linux Did Not Start in Finland
    If we're honest/true to ourselves, we need to recognise history for what it is, not what some corporations (like GAFAM) want it to be
  7. Codecs and Software Patents - Part VII - Entering Phase II, the Battle Against Companies That Normalise Taxed (by Patents on Mathematics) Codecs
    In the next few part we'll deal with the impact on Free software, including the GNU Project

    New

  8. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XXIV - Luis Berenguer Giménez at the EPO (European Patent Office) Became the Punchline of EPO Staff
    "the fact that Luis was caught with cocaine causes laughter. The use of cocaine in itself is not the real shocking bit."
  9. IBM Keeps Culling Essential Linux, Fedora, GNOME, and GTK Staff
    Over a month ago IBM laid off over 400 Red Hat engineers
  10. Cisco Cuts Nearly 4,000 Jobs Because of Debt, Nothing to Do With Slop
    The media keeps talking about revenue, not profits
  11. Gemini Links 15/05/2026: UDP Game Forwarding Over SSH, Avoiding LLMs, and Alhena 5.5.9
    Links for the day
  12. Links 15/05/2026: Electric Company Shuns Entire Town to Prioritise Only Data Centres, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. Carried Out Secret Attacks in Iran
    Links for the day
  13. Focus is Important, Focus is Everything
    We are still running 6 multi-part series in tandem
  14. Guest Post on False Marketing and PR Blitzes by Anthropic
    A lot of people my age are just tired of the nonsense
  15. Links 15/05/2026: UK antitrust regulator is officially investigating Microsoft Office, Anthropic’s Fraudulent Lies About Mythoslop Don't Withstand Scrutiny
    Links for the day
  16. IBM is Googlebombing the Media With Fake Numbers to Promote Fake Technology
    a classic example of why much of today's media cannot be trusted (anymore)
  17. Up to 10,000 Microsoft Layoffs in a Couple of Months
    Many ways to skin a cat
  18. Truth Hurts. People Hurt by Truth Aren't Entitled to Compensation.
    Family members aren't exempt
  19. SLAPP Censorship - Part 77 Out of 200: They Never Knew How to Handle Women (Except to Attack Them)
    The case against us was really quite simple
  20. Update on Sirius Open Source in 2026 (When Your Former Employer Commits Crimes and Nobody is Held Accountable)
    I did not envision myself spending several years (even 4 years after leaving that company) challenging the system for tolerating and even covering up corruption
  21. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XXIII - Cocaine Use at the EPO's Top-Level Management "Adds Up" and Worsens Things "Over Time"
    "cocaine use knocks the IQ down permanently a tiny bit with each use. Over time that adds up."
  22. Gemini Links 15/05/2026: Slop Fatigue and Banning LLM Use
    Links for the day
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 14, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, May 14, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-05-09 to 2026-05-15
    46160 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    3891 /about.shtml
    2477 /n/2026/05/12/The_Slop_Amplified_Fear_of_Privilege_Escalation_Local_Not_Remot.shtml
    2325 /n/2026/05/11/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_VI_The_European_Patent_Office_.shtml
    1606 /n/2026/03/12/By_Expanding_to_Advocacy_of_Ponzi_Schemes_and_Bill_Epsteingate_.shtml
    1543 /n/2026/05/11/Discussions_About_When_the_Axe_Falls_at_IBM_Kyndryl_11_000_Layo.shtml
    1533 /index.shtml
    1526 /n/2026/05/11/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1363 /n/2026/05/03/Linux_Kernel_Tainted_by_Software_Patents_That_Make_Linux_Worse_.shtml
    1339 /n/2026/05/13/They_Don_t_Like_the_Layoffs_So_They_Are_Rebranding_Them.shtml
    1204 /n/2026/05/11/A_World_After_Microsoft_and_GAFAM_and_After_GitHub_Shuts_Down.shtml
    1157 /n/2026/05/09/Microsoft_XBox_Staff_Know_They_re_in_Trouble_They_Try_to_Unioni.shtml
    1127 /n/2026/05/12/Gitlab_is_in_Trouble_and_Its_Shares_Have_Collapsed.shtml
    1089 /n/2026/05/08/2_000_4_000_More_Layoffs_Expected_at_IBM_s_Kyndryl_Some_Say_Ove.shtml
    1055 /irc.shtml
    1038 /n/2026/05/12/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_May_11_2026.shtml
    981 /n/2026/05/08/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_70_Out_of_200_Microsoft_s_Graveley_Injunc.shtml
    981 /n/2026/05/12/Another_Discrimination_Lawsuit_Against_IBM_and_Workers_Say_IBM_.shtml
    924 /n/2026/05/09/Belated_Sovereignty_GNU_Linux_in_Iran_Skyrockets_to_6_Amid_Arme.shtml
    916 /n/2026/05/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    885 /n/2026/05/10/Links_10_05_2026_Fake_Suicide_Notes_and_New_EU_Restrictions_on_.shtml
    838 /n/2026/05/12/Update_on_Slop_About_Linux.shtml
    803 /browse/latest.shtml
    777 /n/2026/05/13/Links_13_05_2026_Slop_Turns_Into_2008_Style_Subprime_Bubble_Mas.shtml
    775 /n/2026/05/11/Links_11_05_2026_The_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_SRA_Admits.shtml
    768 /n/2026/05/13/At_GitLab_AI_is_All_India.shtml
    759 /n/2026/05/11/Today_the_Whole_European_Patent_Office_EPO_is_on_Strike_and_Nex.shtml
    751 /n/2026/05/09/Links_0_905_2026_Grand_Theft_Oil_Futures_and_Mass_Layoffs_at_Ve.shtml
    747 /n/2026/05/12/Jim_Zemlin_Linux_Foundation_Selling_Anthropic_Slop_After_Gettin.shtml
    733 /n/2026/05/11/Links_11_05_2026_Security_Breaches_Politics_and_Energy_Crunch.shtml
    712 /n/2026/05/11/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_73_Out_of_200_Microsoft_s_Graveley_and_Ga.shtml
    709 /n/2026/05/13/How_the_European_Patent_Office_Became_a_Crime_and_Corruption_Hu.shtml
    704 /n/2026/05/13/IRC_Proceedings_Tuesday_May_12_2026.shtml
    703 /n/2026/05/09/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XVII_European_Patent_O.shtml
    701 /n/2026/05/12/Links_12_05_2026_Samsung_Sued_by_Dua_Lipa_Publicity_Rights_Sava.shtml
    698 /n/2026/05/12/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XX_EPO_Management_s_Un.shtml
    696 /n/2026/05/12/Under_IBM_Mass_Layoffs_at_Red_Hat_No_Better_Than_Oracle_Under_L.shtml
    696 /n/2026/05/13/IBM_s_Kyndryl_Down_Almost_20_in_5_Days_IBM_Down_35_in_About_6_M.shtml
    693 /n/2026/05/12/GitLab_the_Latest_Company_to_Do_Mass_Layoffs_and_Use_Slop_as_th.shtml
    688 /n/2026/05/12/Links_12_05_2026_Data_Centres_Destroying_Neighbourhoods_Care_Wo.shtml
    687 /n/2026/05/12/GAFAM_Microsoft_Cloud_Computing_Means_Another_Country_s_Militar.shtml
    684 /n/2026/05/11/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IXX_EPO_Management_Spe.shtml
    682 /n/2026/05/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    682 /n/2026/05/12/Microsoft_Mass_Layoffs_Are_Offers_Like_Job_Offers_Culling_Exper.shtml
    679 /n/2026/05/12/Beehiiv_and_Substack_Are_Platform_Lock_in_Similar_to_Vendor_Loc.shtml
    679 /n/2026/05/09/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    678 /n/2026/05/10/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_72_Out_of_200_Microsoft_s_Graveley_and_Ga.shtml
    678 /n/2026/05/10/The_Alicante_Mafia_at_the_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Experiment.shtml
    677 /n/2026/05/11/Libya_s_Share_on_the_Web_5_2_GNU_Linux.shtml
    674 /n/2026/05/12/Gemini_Links_12_05_2026_Android_Nostalgia_and_Switching_to_Guix.shtml
    665 /n/2026/05/07/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_III_AOMedia_Video_1_AV1_and_An.shtml
    665 /n/2026/05/11/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_May_10_2026.shtml
    662 /n/2026/05/09/Links_09_05_2026_Kremlin_s_Biggest_Day_of_the_Year_and_FBI_s_At.shtml
    648 /n/2026/05/11/Fake_News_Propaganda_and_Misinformation_Microsoft_Investing_Mon.shtml
    637 /n/2026/05/12/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_74_Out_of_200_The_Basis_of_My_Lawsuit_Aga.shtml
    637 /n/2026/05/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    636 /n/2026/05/13/More_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Only_Weeks_After_the_Buyout_Nons.shtml
    635 /n/2026/05/12/Technology_Not_Meant_to_Last.shtml
    634 /n/2026/05/09/Google_is_Bullshit.shtml
    632 /n/2026/05/11/If_It_Takes_You_a_Second_to_Serve_or_Receive_a_Page_That_s_Defi.shtml
    628 /n/2026/05/10/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XVIII_The_European_Pat.shtml
    628 /n/2026/05/11/It_s_Not_About_Speed_It_is_About_Patience_and_Adherence_to_Trut.shtml

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