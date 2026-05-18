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Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Our Richard Stallman, founder of the Free Software Foundation and a pioneer of the modern free software movement, will be speaking at the School of Engineering of FAU in Erlangen, Germany on June 16. Richard has spent decades advocating for software that respects users’ freedom to run, study, modify, and share the programs they use. His work has shaped major initiatives including the GNU Project and has had a lasting impact on computing, digital rights, and technology policy. This special free lecture offers a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most influential and provocative figures in computing. Learn more!
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Licensing / Legal
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Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Dealing with Incomplete Copyleft Source That Doesn't Correspond
A blog post from Software Freedom Conservancy.
Years ago, copyleft violations were often a mere misunderstanding; vendors intended to comply but made mistakes. In those “before times”, a simple request and short discussion often led to the complete, Corresponding Source (“CCS”) for the the distributed binary works (or, in the case of network-service copyleft, the deployed systems).
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